(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah School District is the latest to receive a hand sanitizer donation from a local grocery store.
Last month, employees from the Shenandoah HyVee paid a visit to the Shenandoah School District to drop off a donation of nearly 1,400 personal-sized hand sanitizers. In a release from HyVee, the company says they are committed to providing communities and families the tools they need to make it through the cold and flu season, with the hand sanitizer donation being one way to ensure classrooms are stocked with supplies to held reduce the spread of germs.
The donation is the latest installment of more than 42,000 hand sanitizers across 19 different school districts, including a donation of 2,000 hand sanitizers to the Clarinda School District.