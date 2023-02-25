(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah Speech Team competed at District Individual Speech at Shenandoah Saturday.
Below are results reported by Amy Toye.
Shenandoah Speech Team hosted district Individual Events contest today. Your Shenandoah Speech’ems performed in 16 events throughout the day while volunteering and making sure that contest ran smoothly. The results for our 16 events are as follows:
1 Rating
Lauryn Dukes - Prose “Boys”
Adrian Gutschenritter - Poetry “Fairytales”
Reggie Haynie - Poetry “Coming to Terms With Yourself”
Reggie Haynie - Reviewing “Over the Garden Wall”
Auri Trowbridge - Reviewing “A Court of Mist and Fury”
Derik Farrell - Reviewing “Titanic”
Robin Burton - Solo Musical Theatre “I Love Play Rehearsal”
Kaitlyn Widger - Solo Musical Theatre “Maybe I Like It This Way”
Sophia Adkins - Solo Musical Theatre “In My Own Little Corner”
Carter Phipps - Storytelling “Brownie on the Funny Farm”
Hannah Stearns - Literary Program “What Is Love?”
Nali Green - Acting “The Button”
Nali Green - Improvisation
2 Rating
Hunter Swaink - Storytelling “The Little Old Lady Who Was Not Afraid of Anything”
Rachel Hobbie - Poetry “Anxiety”
Ciara Dukes - Poetry “Passing On”