(Shenandoah) — A local foundation is continuing its fundraising efforts while navigating challenging times.
The Shenandoah Iowa Education Foundation — which was established in 2017 for the charitable and educational purposes of the school district — is continuing two major fundraising initiatives during the COVID-19 pandemic. Foundation Board President Corby Fichter says the group is looking for donors to join the $100 club with a small contribution to their effort.
"We're all learning how to cope and manage in the environment," said Fichter. "We also understand that there are people that probably would love to give to our foundation, but this is probably changed their ability to do some of that. I just want to remind everyone there's an easy way to contribute by joining the $100 club, making a $100 donation to the foundation. If that's a great way for you to be a part of what we're doing, we'd really appreciate that."
The foundation is also continuing its family challenge, which aims to eventually have 100 families pledge $1,000 per year over a 10-year period.
"We have 17 families that have joined that challenge here in 2020," said Fichter. "Our goal is to get to 25. We are looking at another eight families to join us as part of that family challenge for 2020. As a reminder, that's a $1,000 gift pledged over a 10-year period for a total of $10,000. Our goal is to find 25 families each of the next four years to reach our goal of $1 million."
Fichter says the foundation understands that the COVID-19 pandemic has hampered fundraising efforts for a number of organizations.
"Your help is needed now more than ever before," said Fichter. "Consider joining our effort and help us to find our way to build our endowment to seven figures. We'd love to have you join us. We've come a long ways from where we started, but we do a long ways to go to continue to support our education."
The foundation recently announced that it has awarded $46,500 in scholarships to graduating seniors from SHS, thanks in part to a partnership with the Jay Memorial Trust, as well as two large donations. Fichter says the foundation found other ways to honor graduating seniors, as well.
"Our foundation was able to honor all our Shenandoah graduates by providing a banner with each one of those graduates' names and pictures," said Fichter. "I'm hopeful a lot of people saw those around Mustang Field during graduation week. We know that COVID-19 has dealt all of us some tough experiences. To be honest with you, our seniors have probably been dealt some of the toughest. I also know that each one of them will be stronger by getting through it. It was an honor for our foundation to find a way to honor those graduates in 2020."
Fichter says SIEF is also continuing its search for a part-time executive director. For more information or to find out how to donate, visit the foundation’s website.
Fichter was a recent guest on KMA’s Morning Show. You can hear his full interview below.