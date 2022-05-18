(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah High School seniors are going to be getting some assistance to pursue education at the next level.
The Shenandoah Iowa Education Foundation is awarding 30 students 7 scholarships of various monetary amounts. The scholarships are being distributed this morning at an assembly at the school. Members of the Shenandoah Iowa Education Foundation Amy Miller and Duane Rexroth say they're happy to see the foundation continue to grow and provide opportunities such as this.
"It was a dream in the community for some time," said Rexroth. "It did not get off to a very fast start, but when it did it really began to create some very good activity and we're very, very pleased to do that."
Students are eligible for scholarships starting at $250 and as much as $5,000. In total, over $38,000 will be given out. The scholarships honor former staff and alumni. In addition to their long-standing awards, Miller says there have been a couple of new additions made possible by the generosity of supporters.
"New this year, we have the Peter J. Weber Memorial Scholarship," said Miller. "Of course, that's in memory of the late Pete Weber who was the class of 1980. Just a shoutout to his classmates-- who raised over $25,000 to create this scholarship. Lastly is a new one that's called the Creative Art Scholarship. One student will receive $1,000, and that's thanks to an anonymous donor."
The Shenandoah Iowa Education Foundation started back in 2016, and has reached its current stage through the support of multiple donors. Rexroth encourages anyone interested in joining the Shenandoah Iowa Education Foundation to reach out to them.
You can find more information about the foundation at shenandoahiowaeducationfoundation.org. Rexroth and Miller spoke on last week's edition of the KMA "Morning Show," which is available here: