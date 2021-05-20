(Shenandoah) -- Numerous high school graduates in the Shenandoah Community School District were the beneficiaries of scholarships managed by the Shenandoah Iowa Education Foundation.
The foundation -- which is in its sixth year of existence -- recently doled out its latest round of scholarships to graduating seniors in the class of 2021. Duane Rexroth is a member of the foundation's board. In addition to fundraising and other activities, he says SIEF has been working to ramp up its scholarship program.
"The Shenandoah Iowa Education Foundation is sort of the new kid on the block, so to speak," said Rexroth. "Not only just in the area, but in our own district. The awards assembly has been going on for years and years at Shenandoah, and the community has really supported this over the years in many, many ways. Financially, it's very helpful to those seniors. We have joined that and become of it. We'll hope to get better."
The foundation manages and facilitates numerous scholarships in memory of former teachers and students in the district. Rexroth says the foundation recently partnered with another stalwart of financial assistance for education, the Jay Memorial Trust.
"We partnered with the Jay Trust," said Rexroth. "There's always Jay loans. They are a mainstay in our community, the Jay Foundation. They did have some extra money and they approached us to see whether they could help us. Last year, for the first time, we partnered. This is not a loan. This is not a payback. This is a gift, just like most of the scholarships that are being received."
Rexroth estimates that as many as 35 students will receive some sort of financial backing from the foundation to help pay for college or further education and training after high school. He says the foundation hopes to continue to grow its ability to help out students.
"We're pretty young, we're only six years old," said Rexroth. "We've made giant strides, and we're going to try to catch our competitors somewhere down the line. Right now, we're just working at it steadily."
Planning is currently underway for a fundraising event for a new scholarship created in honor of a late Shenandoah graduate. The inauguarl "Swing for Education" Golf Tournament takes place on September 25th with proceeds going to the Peter J. Weber Memorial Scholarship. Rexroth says the scholarship is in honor of the 1980 SHS grad who recently passed away.
"Some of his classmates and a combination of people who are on our board got together and wanted to do something for his memory," said Rexroth. "That will be in conjunction with the 150th anniversary celebration later on."
The cost to participate in the tournament is $100 per player or $400 for a team with a shotgun start. For more information or to register, contact SIEF Executive Director Jamie Burdorf at (515) 520-7641