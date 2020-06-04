(Shenandoah) -- Graduating seniors from the Shenandoah High School Class of 2020 were given a big financial boost from the Shenandoah Iowa Education Foundation.
This month, the foundation announced it has awarded $46,500 worth of scholarships to various graduating seniors in 34 individual scholarships. One of the newest scholarships awarded by the organization is a $5,000 Shenandoah Iowa Education Foundation Agricultural-Horticultural Scholarships. The three awards were made possible by a $250,000 anonymous donation to the foundation. One of the three winners of the inaugural award is Ty Lantz, who will attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to major in agribusiness.
"Throughout high school, I was very involved with FFA and everything in the ag room," said Lantz. "It's just something that I really fell in love with. I enjoy agriculture, but I also enjoy the business side of it, so I figured I'd put it all together."
Other winners of the scholarship include Kyle Cerven and Payton Stephens. Another one of the foundation's scholarships is in its third year: the Anne B. Gee Memorial Business Scholarship, which was made possible by a $20,000 from the Gee family in honor of their mother -- a teacher at SHS for 35 years. This year's winner is Claire Adkins, who will attend Iowa State University to study business.
"I've been involved in BPA -- which is Business Professionals of America -- for four years with Liz Skillern," said Adkins. "It's been a really good experience. Then I did an internship, and I think that's where I really got my major narrowed down. I interned at Century Bank, which is now First National Bank in town. Just from those experiences and taking business classes throughout high school, I really narrowed down my decision that business is what I wanted to do."
A large portion of the scholarships handed out by the foundation this year were made possible by a new partnership with the Jay Memorial Trust. Foundation Board Member Amy Miller says a partnership between the Trust and Foundation made sense.
"They've been around in Shenandoah for a very long time and have provided many low-interest loans to graduating seniors and those who are continuing their education," said Miller. "It was a perfect fit for us to partner together. This year, we were able to provide 29 scholarships that were worth $1,000 each -- so $29,000 -- to that many individuals graduating from Shenandoah High School."
In addition to granting scholarships, Board Member Star Ann Kloberdanz says the foundation is continuing its mission of supporting teachers and classroom opportunities throughout the school system.
"The other thing that we like to do is give grants," said Kloberdanz. "That goes to classrooms or productions or field trips that impact a whole classroom or a whole group of kids, whereas the kids that gets scholarships go directly to them, which is wonderful. We have a many-pronged approach to how we can help support our kids. When we invest in our kids and we invest in our schools, then we really our investing in our community."
A full list of scholarship winners from SIEF is available here.