(Shenandoah)-- The Shenandoah Iowa Education Foundation (SIEF) is looking for local families to join their family challenge.
SIEF board member Nick Bosley joined the KMA Morning Show Wednesday morning (10/13) to talk about the challenge.
"Well, (I'm) a former treasurer of the Shenandoah Iowa Education Foundation and now just an active board member," Bosley said. "A couple of years ago, Bob Sweeney helped us get the foundation up and rolling, back in its infancy stages.
"(He) came to us with the concept of the family challenge where 25 families a year contribute $1,000 a year for up to ten years to get the family challenge up and rolling. In year two, we add another 25, year three another 25, and year four another 25 for a grand total of $100,000."
Bosley says it's an opportunity to support the same system he was in as a kid.
"It's a way to give back. I'm a volunteer board member. We don't get compensated for our time and effort," Bosley continued. "At some point, you need to step up and pitch in financially. Which, quite frankly, I'm honored to do because the school and community have played a huge role in the person I am today.
"When you've got a small town like ours, your school is the cornerstone of that community. When you have an opportunity to step up and pitch in financially, you've got to take advantage of that."
Interested families, or those looking for more information, are encouraged to visit their website: www.shenandoahiowaeducationfoundation.org or visit them on Facebook and or Twitter.
