(Clarinda) – An Essex man is in custody on drug charges following an incident at Clarinda Correctional Facility.
The Shenandoah Police Department says K9 Remmi was called in to assist the Iowa Department of Corrections in an investigation around 9:30 a.m. Monday. Remmi was deployed on a vehicle and alerted to the odor of narcotics. A subsequent search revealed methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.
Authorities arrested 49-year-old Jeffrey Scott Shane of Essex for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, possession of contraband in a correctional facility and possession of a firearm in a correctional facility.
Shane was taken to the Page County Jail on $16,300 bond. Authorities say CCF officials have an ongoing investigation involving the incident.