(Shenandoah) -- A local organization is once again holding a fundraiser breakfast to help pay for Shenandoah's annual fireworks display.
The Shenandoah Knights of Columbus will hold their annual breakfast fundraiser Saturday from 7-10 a.m. at the St. Mary's Catholic Church Hall. The event is being held in conjunction with a day of festivities planned in Shenandoah to celebrate Independence Day. Knights of Columbus member Leroy Vrbsky is helping to organize the breakfast. He says the group gives to a variety of causes throughout the year, but the COVID-19 pandemic cut into that in the last year.
"We usually have a lot of different fundraisers and we give to different communities in the area," said Vrbsky. "Last year with the virus, we didn't have too many things, so we cut everything in half, but we still gave over $20,000 to people in the community."
Even with reduced fundraising efforts in the last year, Vrbsky says a number of organizations were able to benefit from the local Knights of Columbus chapter.
"This last year, we gave $1,622 for the fireworks for this year, $4,200 to the food pantry, we got brand new coats for the Coats for Kids event for $500, Nishna Productions got $1,000, the pregnancy center in Red Oak got $500 and we gave $3,000 worth of scholarships this year," said Vrbsky.
Vrbsky says the money raised from the annual breakfast are always used to help the fireworks display in town.
"We'll be serving biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs with ham, pancakes, potato cakes, juice and coffee," said Vrbsky. "We'd like everybody to come that can, because this will be the money for next year's fireworks."
