(Council Bluffs) -- The Shenandoah Large Group Speech team was in action Saturday at districts held at Thomas Jefferson High School in Council Bluffs.
Below are results as submitted by Coach Amy Toye.
Six groups earned 1 ratings and will compete at State competition on February 4, at Waukee:
Group Musical Theatre: “Anything You Can Do” - Sophia Adkins and Drew Morelock
Solo Mime: “Astro-NOT” - Carter Phipps
Ensemble Acting: “The Complete Works of Shakespeare (Abridged) [Revised] - Annalise McIntosh and Aurora Trowbridge
Radio Broadcasting: “SPCH” - Robin Burton, Adrian Gutschenritter, Emily Hartmann, and Jack Murren
Choral Reading: “How They Croaked” - Allysa Bell, Emily Hartmann, Rachel Hobbie, Annalise McIntosh, Alex McIntosh, Aurora Trowbridge, and Hannah Stearns
Group Improvisation: “Holste/Morelock/Murren” - Davin Holste, Drew Morelock, and Jack Murren
Others performing today included:
Group Mime: “DnD Jumanji” - Robin Burton, Hunter Swaink, and Connor York
Group Musical Theatre: “Come What May” - Derik Farrell and Natalie VanScoy
Group Musical Theatre: “For Good” - Lauryn Dukes and Hannah Stearns
Ensemble Acting: “Arabian Nights” - Breannah Black, Nali Green, and Alex McIntosh
One Act Play: “Folk Tails” - Breannah Black, Ciara Dukes, Lauryn Dukes, Derik Farrell, Summer Maher, and Natalie VanScoy
Shenandoah will once again host District Individual Contest on February 25. The team is currently seeking both volunteers to help on the day of contest as well as contest sponsors. If you’d be willing to support the team in either capacity, please email Amy Toye (toyea@shencsd.com) at your earliest convenience!