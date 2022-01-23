(Council Bluffs) -- The Shenandoah Large Group Speech team competed in Council Bluffs on Saturday.
Below is list of results from speech coach Amy Toye.
The Shenandoah Speech Team traveled to Abraham Lincoln High School in Council Bluffs on Sat. Jan. 22 to compete in the 2022 IHSSA District Large Group Speech Contest. We took eight groups to competition, and we finished the day with six Division 1 ratings and two Division 2 ratings.
The groups earning Division 1 ratings who will progress to State Contest at West Des Moines Valley High School on February 5 are as follows:
Varsity Choral Reading: Sophia Adkins, Hadlee Kinghorn, Jocelyn Kirk, Paul Schlachter, Elijah Schuster, Joshua Schuster, and Le Yuan Sun
Freshmen Readers Theatre: Emma Baldwin, Davin Holste (alternate), Elijah Jacobs, Summer Maher, Drew Morelock, Carter Phipps, and Grace Olson
Varsity Group Mime: Elijah Schuster, Joshua Schuster, and Le Yuan Sun
Freshmen Solo Mime: Carter Phipps
Varsity Group Improvisation: Hadlee Kinghorn and Jocelyn Kirk
Varsity Radio Broadcasting: Mya Hammons, Reggie Haynie, Adrian Gutschenritter, and Mia Wallace
Groups earning Division 2 ratings:
One Act Play: Corey Christianson, Derik Farrell, Adrian Gutschenritter, Reggie Haynie (alternate), Alex McIntosh, Roman Rivers, Hannah Stearns, Wyatt Stevenson, Aurora Trowbridge, and Natalie VanScoy
Freshmen Radio Broadcasting: Davin Holste, Elijah Jacobs, Drew Morelock, and Promise Steng
Coaches Amy Toye, Zach Dotzler, and Mary Peterson are, as always, proud of all the students' efforts as well as their excellent representation of Shenandoah Schools.
If anyone would like to see the speech team in action, we will be hosting a public Showcase performance at 2:00 pm on Sunday, Jan. 30 at the school's Gladys Wirsig-Jones Auditorium. Free-will donation.
