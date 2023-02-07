(Shenandoah) -- Three groups from the Shenandoah High School speech program have received nominations to the Large Group All-State Festival later this month.
Shenandoah High School Speech Coach Amy Toye tells KMA News two groups have been selected to perform including group improvisation consisting of Davin Holste, Drew Morelock, and Jack Murren, and Radio Broadcasting consisting of Robin Burton, Adrian Gutschenritter, Emily Hartman, and Jack Murren. The two groups will perform at the festival on February 18, in Ames on the Iowa State campus.
Additionally, a third group will be receiving recognition at the festival including the musical theatre group consisting of Sophia Adkins and Drew Morelock for their performance of "Anything You Can Do" from Annie Get Your Gun.
Toye says being nominated, either as a performer or non-performer, is one of the highest honors students can achieve and adds the coaches commend the students for their accomplishment. The recognition comes after six groups from Shenandoah performed at the Large Group Festival this past Saturday in Waukee.