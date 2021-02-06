Speech results

(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah Speech Team competed in the Iowa High School Speech Association Contest Saturday.

Below are results submitted by the team's coaching staff.

Three groups earned straight ones from their three judges:
 
Varsity Choral Reading: Feathers and Fools
Erin Baldwin, Brooke Bauer, Hadlee Kinghorn, Jocelyn Kirk, Alex McIntosh, Elijah Schuster, Joshua Schuster, Le Yuan Sun
 
Ensemble Acting: He's Having a Baby
Libby Ehlers, Alexa Munsinger, Joanna Robinson, Kaitlyn Widger
 
Group Mime:  The Invention of Jealousy
Elijah Schuster, Joshua Schuster, Le Yuan Sun
 
Two groups earned a mixed one (2 ones, 1 two):
 
Freshman Choral Reading: All Summer in a Day
Sophia Adkins, Adrian Gutschenritter, Hannah Stearns, Aurora Trowbridge
 
One Act Play: An Experiment
Libby Ehlers, Alexa Munsinger, Roman Rivers, Quentin Slater, Hannah Underwood, Kaitlyn Widger, Lauryn Dukes, Alex Henderson
 
Two groups earned a mixed two (2 twos, 1 one):
 
Radio Broadcasting:  AGLM
Mya Hammons, Sarah (Grem) Haynie, Elizabeth Rooker
 
Group Improvisation
Evan Holmes, Jocelyn Kirk, Keelee Razee, Quentin Slater
 
The final two groups earned a straight two (3 twos):
 
Musical Theatre: "Meet the Plastics" from Mean Girls
Vesta Bopp, Ava Godfread, Hadlee Kinghorn, Cassidy Morris, Keelee Razee
 
Musical Theatre: "Freak Flag" from Shrek: The Musical
Lauryn Dukes, Derik Farrell, Alex Henderson, Roman Rivers, Natalie VanScoy
 
Possible All-State nominations should be revealed sometime in the next week.
 
The team's coaches, Amy Toye, Zach Dotzler, and Keegan Nelson are incredibly proud of the students' hard work and dedication this large group season.  It has been a treat to see these performances improve over time, and it's wonderful to see another successful large group season in the books.  The majority of the team's members will now turn their attention to the individual season and prepare for District Individual Events contest, which will take place on February 27.

