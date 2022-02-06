(West Des Moines) -- The Shenandoah Speech Team competed at Large Group State Speech Saturday at West Des Moines Valley.
Below are results from Coach Amy Toye.
Shenandoah's Speech Team traveled to Valley High School in West Des Moines on Saturday, Feb. 5. The team had six qualifying events, and their results are as follows:
Earning a straight one (1, 1, 1):
"The Sus-Spy Closet" - Freshmen Solo Mime - Carter Phipps
"Cabinet of Curiosities" - Varsity Group Mime - Elijah Schuster, Josha Schuster, and Le Yuan Sun
"Lightning Bolt Radio" - Varsity Radio Broadcasting - Mya Hammons, Reggie Haynie, Adrian Gutschenritter, and Mia Wallace
Earning a mixed one (1, 1, 2):
Group Improvisation - Hadlee Kinghorn and Jocelyn Kirk
"Dissociative Identity Disorder" - Choral Reading - Sophia Adkins, Hadlee Kinghorn, Jocelyn Kirk, Paul Schlachter, Elijah Schuster, Joshua Schuster, and Le Yuan Sun
Earning a straight two (2, 2, 2):
"The Day the Crayons Quit" - Freshmen Readers Theatre - Emma Baldwin, Elijah Jacobs, Carter Phipps, and Grace Olson (Unable to attend were Summer Maher and Drew Morelock)
The group represented SHS well, and we were all excited to attend an in-person State contest once again. This was the first since early 2020. All-State nominations will be announced on Monday, Feb. 7.
Coaches Amy Toye, Zach Dotzler, and Mary Peterson felt the students gave their best performances and are, as ever, proud of their accomplishments at this contest! Way to go Mustang and Fillie Speech'ems!