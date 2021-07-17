Accident

(Shenandoah) — A Shenandoah man and two children were injured in a rollover crash in Missouri Friday.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says troopers responded to the wreck on Highway 36, approximately two miles east of Osborn in DeKalb County, around 5 p.m. Authorities say 28-year-old Roger K. Cromwell was driving a 2008 Land Rover eastbound on the highway, when the vehicle left the roadway and overturned.

Cromwell and two juvenile female passengers were taken by DeKalb/Clinton Ambulance to Cameron Regional Medical Center. Cromwell and one of the juveniles sustained serious injuries, while the other juvenile had minor injuries.

