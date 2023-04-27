(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah man faces charges following a foot pursuit Tuesday night.
The Shenandoah Police Department says officers were called to the 100 block of South Avenue around 10:30 p.m. for a domestic incident. A subject in the investigation fled on foot. Officers, with assistance from Page and Fremont County sheriff's deputies, tracked the man to the 500 block of East Nishna and eventually arrested the man -- identified as 22-year-old Damian Lee Mutchler.
Mutchler was arrested on a felony bench warrant for probation violation, as well as several other warrant for attempted burglary and drug possession. He was taken to the Page County Jail on $13,000 bond.