(Shenandoah) — A Shenandoah man was arrested following an incident Monday afternoon.
The Shenandoah Police Department says officers were called to the 200 block of North Blossom Street around 12:05 p.m. for a report of a male trespassing. Officers located a suspect — 29-year-old Daniel Dean Archer — and attempted to detain him. Authorities say Archer became resistant towards officers and one officer sustained minor injuries.
Archer was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and interference with official acts causing bodily injury. He was taken to the Page County Jail on $1,300 bond.