(Shenandoah) – A suspect was arrested following a disturbance in Shenandoah late Friday evening.
Shenandoah Police say 33-year-old Kyle Jacob Campbell of Shenandoah was arrested for public intoxication and disorderly conduct. At approximately 10:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to the vicinity of West Clarinda Avenue and Tassa on a report of a male subject attacking cars. Officers later located the suspect matching the description given by the reporting party in the vicinity of West Clarinda and Shugart Street.
Campbell is being held in the Page County Jail on $600 bond.