(Shenandoah) — A Shenandoah man is in custody on numerous charges after leading officers on a foot pursuit Saturday night.
The Shenandoah Police Department says officers attempted a traffic stop at the intersection of Highway 59 and West Valley around 11:40 p.m. for an equipment violation. The driver drove the vehicle into a yard before fleeing on foot.
Following a brief foot pursuit, officers arrested 27-year-old Joseph William Michael Haughton. Haughton is charged with driving while suspended, interference with official acts, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also cited for operating a non-registered vehicle.
He was taken to the Page County on just under $2,100 bond.