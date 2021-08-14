(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah Police Department reports an arrest on multiple charges following a pursuit early Saturday morning.
At approximately 12:37 AM, officers witnessed a vehicle driving south on Highway 59 from Nishna Road in the northbound lane. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver failed to stop leading to a pursuit.
According to the report, the pursuit began south on Highway 59 before turning west on Highway 2. The vehicle continued west at 70 miles per hour before coming to a stop near the intersection of Highway 2 and 400th Avenue.
Once stopped, driver Darin Robert Ebersole, 33, of Shenandoah began throwing stuff from the vehicle. Officers then removed Mr. Ebersole from the vehicle, but he resisted arrest and while doing so caused minor injuries to one officer.
After an investigation, officers arrested Ebersole for eluding law enforcement (serious misdemeanor), interference with official acts causing bodily injury (serious misdemeanor), possession of controlled substance (serious misdemeanor) and possession of paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor).
Ebersole was unable to post $3,300 bond and was transported to the Page County Jail.