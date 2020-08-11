(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah man was arrested Monday on domestic assault charges.
The Shenandoah Police Department says officers were called to the 700 block of South Maple Street around 4 p.m. for a domestic disturbance. Following an investigation, officers arrested 48-year-old Lance Jason Whitehill in the 500 block of West Lowell Avenue. Whitehill was charged with domestic abuse serious assault -- second offense.
Whitehill was taken to the Page County Jail on no bond pending further court proceedings.