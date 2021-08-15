(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah Police Department is reporting an arrest from Sunday evening.
According to the report, officers conducted a traffic stop at 1400 South Moreland Place after observing a driver operating a motor vehicle with knowledge that his license was revoked.
Officers arrested Kyle Jacob Campbell, 33, of Shenandoah for driving while revoked — a serious misdemeanor. Campbell was transported to the Shenandoah Police Department where he was booked, posted $1000 bond and was given a court date and released.