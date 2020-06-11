(Shenandoah) — A Shenandoah man faces burglary and assault charges after his arrest Wednesday night.
The Shenandoah Police Department says officers were called to the 1300 block of West Lowell Avenue around 11 p.m. for an armed burglary in progress. Officers who arrived on scene were told that the suspect had fled in a red Oldsmobile 88.
A short time later, Clarinda Police located the vehicle at a residence in Clarinda. Authorities executed a search warrant at the residence and arrested 21-year-old Seth Lewis. Lewis is charged with first-degree burglary — a class B felony — and assault with a dangerous weapon.
Lewis is being held in the Page County Jail on $27,000 bond. Shenandoah Police were assisted by the Clarinda Police Department and Page County Sheriff’s Office in the case.