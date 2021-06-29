(Randolph) -- A Shenandoah man faces numerous charges following a traffic stop in Fremont County.
The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to 120th Street near Randolph for a possible intoxicated driver around 5:30 p.m. Monday. Authorities say they stopped a 2006 Dodge Caravan in the 3100 block of 120th Street.
Deputies arrested the driver -- 53-year-old Bryan Myre -- with a blood alcohol content over twice the legal limit with three small children in the vehicle. Myre is charged with OWI -- third or subsequent offense -- three counts of child endangerment, driving while suspended for OWI, failure to maintain control and two counts of failure to use child safety belts.
Myre is being held in the Fremont County Jail on no bond pending an initial appearance. The Iowa Department of Human Services assisted with the call.