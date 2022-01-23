(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah Police Department arrested a man on Friday night.
On Friday evening, at approximately 10:30, officers of the Shenandoah Police Department conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of West Ferguson Road.
An investigation was conducted on scene and officers arrested 22-year-old Seth Robert Johnson of Shenandoah. Johnson was charged with OWI first offense and driving while revoked, both serious misdemeanors.
Johnson also had an active Page County warrant for failure to appear on several other charges.
He was unable to post the required $2,300 bond and was transported to the Page County Jail.