Brandon Stogdill
Brandon Stogdill

(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah man was transported to the Page County Jail on Friday. 

On Friday around 10:30 p.m.,  Officers of the Shenandoah Police Department were called to the 500 block of Tassa for a report of a verbal altercation. Officers conducted an investigation into the incident and arrested 37-year-old Brandon Keith Stogdill of Shenandoah for Public Intoxication-- a simple misdemeanor.

Stogdill was booked, unable to post the required $300 bond, and was transported to the Page County Jail.

