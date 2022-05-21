(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah man was transported to the Page County Jail on Friday.
On Friday around 10:30 p.m., Officers of the Shenandoah Police Department were called to the 500 block of Tassa for a report of a verbal altercation. Officers conducted an investigation into the incident and arrested 37-year-old Brandon Keith Stogdill of Shenandoah for Public Intoxication-- a simple misdemeanor.
Stogdill was booked, unable to post the required $300 bond, and was transported to the Page County Jail.