(Shenandoah) — A Shenandoah man was arrested Saturday morning on domestic assault charges.
According to the Shenandoah Police Department, officers were called to the 1000 block of Peppertree Drive for a domestic situation around 1:30 a.m. Following an investigation, officers arrested 49-year-old Brett Allen Skinner. Skinner was charged with domestic abuse aggravated assault — first offense.
Skinner was taken to the Page County Jail on no bond pending further court proceedings. The Page County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the incident.