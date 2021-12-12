(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah man was arrested following a traffic stop early Sunday morning.
According to the Shenandoah Police Department, conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of South Center shortly after midnight.
Upon investigation, officers arrested 22-year-old Seth Robert Lawrence Johnson of Shenandoah on charges of operating while intoxicated -- 1st offense, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
Johnson was transported to the Page County Jail and held on $2,600 bond.