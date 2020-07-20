(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah man faces a long list of charges following his arrest Sunday night.
The Shenandoah Police Department says officers were called to the 200 block of North Blossom Street around 7:30 p.m. for harassment. Following an investigation, officers arrested 30-year-old Steven Michael Scott Beck. Beck is charged with second-degree harassment, public intoxication, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana -- second offense.
Beck was taken to the Page County Jail on $3,900 bond. The Shenandoah K9 Unit assisted in the investigation.