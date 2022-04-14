(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah man is in custody on multiple felony drug charges.
Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says deputies arrested 29-year-old Cory Daniel Archer around 1:15 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of South Avenue in Shenandoah. Archer was arrested following an investigation into illegal drug activity conducted by the sheriff's office.
He is charged with prohibited acts -- drug trafficking more than 5 grams of methamphetamine -- a Class B felony, prohibited acts -- drug trafficking less than 5 grams of methamphetamine -- a Class C felony, two counts of possession of methamphetamine -- third or subsequent offense -- a Class C felony, gathering where controlled substances are unlawfully used -- a Class D felony, drug tax stamp violation -- a Class D felony, conspiracy -- a Class D felony and possession of drug paraphernalia -- a simple misdemeanor.
He was taken to the Page County Jail on $100,000 cash only bond.