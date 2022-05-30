(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah man was arrested on multiple charges early Monday morning.
According to a release from the Shenandoah Police Department, at around midnight, officers conducted a traffic stop in the 900 block of South Maple Street for an equipment violation. Following an investigation, 36-year-old Kyle Glenn Hale of Shenandoah was arrested for operating while intoxicated — 1st offense.
Hale was also cited for expired driver’s license, failure to prove security against liability and failure to wear a safety belt. He was unable to post $1,000 bond and was transported to the Page County Jail.