(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah Police Department reports an arrest on multiple charges, including assault with a dangerous weapon.
At approximately 2:30 AM on Friday, January 15th, officers took a report of an assault that occurred at the 1000 block of Harrison. The victim was sent to the Shenandoah Emergency Room to be treated and evaluated.
Officers were able to locate the suspect, 33-year-old Jeremy Lee Herron, at his residence and arrested him without incident. Herron was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, simple assault and criminal mischief 5th degree.
Bond was set at $2600. Herron was able to post bond and was released.