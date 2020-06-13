(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah Police Department reports an arrest on four charges from Friday evening.
At around 9:30 PM, officers were dispatched to the 300 block of South Iowa Street for a welfare check. Upon arrival, officers could hear a disturbance taking place.
Following an investigation, officers arrested 29-year-old Joshua Taylor of Shenandoah for domestic abuse simple assault, disorderly conduct, interference with official acts and public intoxication. Taylor was transported to the Page County Jail and is being held on no bond.
The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the arrest.