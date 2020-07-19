(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah man was arrested following an altercation early Sunday morning.
According to the Shenandoah Police, officers witnessed a fight in progress near the 700 block of West Thomas Avenue.
Following an investigation, officers arrested 29-year-old Walter Rhett Ragsdale of Shenandoah. Ragsdale was charged with simple assault, disorderly conduct, interference with official acts and consumption or intoxication in public places.
Ragsdale was taken to the Page County Jail and held on $1,200 bond.