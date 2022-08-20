(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah Police Department has released information from an arrest stemming from an incident on Thursday afternoon.
According to the report, at approximately 2:00 PM, officers from the Shenandoah Police Department were called to the 900 block of 5th Avenue for an assault in progress. Officers arrived on the scene and arrested 49-year-old Jason Michael Lanken of Shenandoah.
Lanken was charged with interference with official acts causing serious injury (a Class D felony), assault on a peace officer (an aggravated misdemeanor), indecent exposure and two counts of serious assault (all serious misdemeanors).
Lanken was booked and unable to post the required $10,000 bond and was transported to the Page County Jail.