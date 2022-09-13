(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah man is in custody following his arrest over the weekend.
The Shenandoah Police Department says 41-year-old Eric Steve Koehler was arrested around 8 a.m. Saturday for attempted burglary of a motor vehicle -- a serious misdemeanor -- and public intoxication -- a simple misdemeanor. Authorities say Koehler's arrest comes after officers were called to the 500 block of West Valley in Shenandoah for an individual attempting to get into a parked vehicle.
Koehler was unable to post $1,300 bond and was taken to the Page County Jail.