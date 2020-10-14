(Shenandoah) -- A traffic stop led to an arrest in Page County Tuesday.
Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says 49-year-old Mark Anthony Ross of Shenandoah was arrested for driving while a license is suspended, denied or revoked. Palmer says Ross was arrested in connection with an investigation which began after the sheriff's office was dispatched to a suspicious vehicle in the northwest part of the county. Deputies made contact with a vehicle towing another vehicle without the proper equipment, being followed by another vehicle.
Ross was released from the Page County Jail, where he was released on $491.25 bond, pending further court proceedings.