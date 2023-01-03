(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah man faces a drug charge following his arrest over the weekend.
The Shenandoah Police Department says 31-year-old Colby Michael Allbee was arrested shortly before 9:20 p.m. Sunday for possession of a controlled substance -- marijuana -- 2nd offense. Authorities say Allbee's arrest comes after officers conducted a traffic stop in the 700 block of South Center Street for an expired registration.
Allbee was later released from the Shenandoah Police Department after posting $1,000 bond.