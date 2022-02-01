(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah man faces drug charges following a traffic stop Tuesday morning.
The Shenandoah Police Department reports 18-year-old Joshua Culley of Shenandoah was pulled over by officers for an improper rear lamp in the 100 block of North Center around 2:30 Tuesday morning. Authorities say following an investigation into the incident, Culley was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Culley was unable to post the $1,300 bond and was transported to the Page County Jail.