(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah man was arrested on multiple charges late Tuesday night.
The Shenandoah Police Department says 31-year-old Michael Ryan Weeden of Shenandoah was arrested around 10:10 p.m. after officers were dispatched to the 100 block of South Elm Street for a male who was being violent. Authorities say following a brief struggle, Weeden was arrested for interference with official acts with a weapon, disorderly conduct, and public intoxication.
Weeden was unable to post $5,600 bond and was taken to the Page County Jail.