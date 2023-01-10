(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah man was arrested on a pair of charges Monday night.
The Shenandoah Police Department says 39-year-old David Anthony Chambers was arrested shortly before 8:45 p.m. for driving while barred and operating while intoxicated 3rd or subsequent offense. Authorities say Chambers' arrest comes after officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of West Thomas Avenue and South Iowa Street after recognizing the driver to have a barred driver's license in the state of Iowa. Police say Chambers was also cited for an open container.
Chambers was unable to post $7,000 bond and was taken to the Page County Jail.