Dustin Drew Jackson
(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah man was arrested on a pair of charges Wednesday night.

The Shenandoah Police Department says 36-year-old Dustin Drew Jackson of Shenandoah was arrested around 10:30 p.m. after officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Wabash Avenue for damage to a residence. Following an investigation, authorities say Jackson was arrested for 2nd degree criminal mischief and interference with official acts.

Jackson was unable to post $5,300 bond and was taken to the Page County Jail.

