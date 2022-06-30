(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah man was arrested on a pair of charges Wednesday night.
The Shenandoah Police Department says 36-year-old Dustin Drew Jackson of Shenandoah was arrested around 10:30 p.m. after officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Wabash Avenue for damage to a residence. Following an investigation, authorities say Jackson was arrested for 2nd degree criminal mischief and interference with official acts.
Jackson was unable to post $5,300 bond and was taken to the Page County Jail.