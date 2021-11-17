(Shenandoah) -- A suspect is accused of showing up drunk at the Page County Jail.
Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says Jonathan Lynn Gray was arrested Tuesday for public intoxication. The arrest took place after Gray arrived at the county jail to serve a previous sentence for OWI 2nd offense. Palmer says the suspect appeared drunk during the booking process. Through testing, a sheriff's deputy confirmed that the suspect was intoxicated.
Gray was booked into the county jail on the public intox charge, and the court ordered sentence.