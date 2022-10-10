(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah man was arrested on multiple charges Friday night.
Shenandoah Police say 34-year-old James Thomas Hume was arrested around 9:00 p.m. for domestic abuse aggravated assault, an aggravated misdemeanor, obstruction of emergency communications, and 5th degree criminal mischief -- both simple misdemeanors. Authorities say Hume's arrest comes after officers were contacted in regards to an assault that occurred in the 500 block of East Ferguson Road in Shenandoah.
Hume was taken to the Page County Jail and is being held on no bond.