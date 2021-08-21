(Shenandoah) – A Shenandoah man faces theft charges stemming from an arrest on Thursday.
The Shenandoah Police Department reports officers responded Thursday to Wallin Plumbing for a report of a theft that had occurred overnight. Officers were able to identify 41-year-old, James Lee Stouder, of Shenandoah after obtaining and viewing video footage showing a male taking several items and parts related to air conditioning units.
Stouder was located a short time later and was charged with Theft 2nd Degree, a Class D Felony. Stouder was unable to post the $5,000 bond, and was transported to the Page County Jail.