(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah man is in custody following his arrest Monday night.
The Shenandoah Police Department says 22-year-old Andrew Douglas Holmes of Shenandoah was arrested around 10 p.m. on a valid Pottawattamie County warrant for 2nd degree theft and was also charged with possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, 1st offense and possession of drug paraphernalia. Authorities say the arrest occured in the 1000 block of 9th Avenue.
Holmes was taken to the Page County Jail and held on $6,300 bond.