(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah man was booked on a warrant for multiple weapon charges Friday night.

The Shenandoah Police Department says 45-year-old Donald James Ryan of Shenandoah was arrested around 10:00 p.m. on a Page County warrant on the original charges of two counts of carrying weapons while under the influence, and persons ineligible to carry dangerous weapons -- all serious misdemeanors. The warrant was related to a previous investigation conducted by Shenandoah police officers.

Ryan was unable to post $1,000 bond and was taken to the Page County Jail and later released by a court order.

