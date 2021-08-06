(Shenandoah) -- A Page County man faces charges after his vehicle entered a ditch late Thursday evening.
Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says 22-year-old Joshua Lee Lehman of Shenandoah was cited and arrested after the sheriff's office received a call shortly before 11:30 p.m. of a vehicle in the ditch on A Avenue south of Highway 2. Palmer says an investigation determined Lehman was driving a 2007 Chrysler Sebring when he looked at his cell phone while driving and entered the ditch. Lehman was not injured. He was cited for failure to maintain control and arrested for OWI 1st offense.
Lehman is being held in the Page County Jail on $1,000 bond, pending further court appearances.