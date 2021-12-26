(Shenandoah) — A Shenandoah man faces multiple felony charges following his arrest early Sunday morning.
The Shenandoah Police Department says officers were called to a residence on Northwest Road around 2:30 a.m. for a report of a person putting a lit rag into a vehicle’s gas tank. Following an investigation, officers arrested 49-year-old William Ludlo Stephens. Stephens is charged with first-degree arson — a Class B Felony — second-degree burglary — a Class C Felony — and domestic assault — first offense.
He was taken to the Page County Jail on no bond pending an initial appearance.