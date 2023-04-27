(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah man faces numerous drug charges following his arrest Wednesday.
The Shenandoah Police Department says officers conducted an investigation into an incident they had witnessed the previous day while searching for another suspect. Following an investigation, officers seized approximately five grams of methamphetamine, as well as marijuana and other drug paraphernalia and arrested 42-year-old William Harold Bailey.
Bailey was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, failure to affix tax stamp and possession of paraphernalia. He was taken to the Page County Jail on $55,300 bond.